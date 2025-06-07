Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

