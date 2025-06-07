Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.19 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.81). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 884,673 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Victoria Stock Performance

Victoria Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

