Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

