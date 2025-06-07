Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – June 5th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses focus on developing, manufacturing or providing software and hardware for immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences. Investing in these equities lets shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of the VR industry, which spans gaming, simulation, training, and enterprise applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $687.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.27 and a 200-day moving average of $613.00. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,658,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,625. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,931. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

