Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,618.52. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,854,762 shares of company stock worth $132,152,179 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

