Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.73. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 44,965 shares trading hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
