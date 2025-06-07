Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.73. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 44,965 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.