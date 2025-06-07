Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.73. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 44,965 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

