Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $81.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 135,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

