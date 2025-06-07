Wall Street Zen Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Sell

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,659,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,227,435.50. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $740,590 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

