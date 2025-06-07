Wall Street Zen Downgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Hold

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,923. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

