Wall Street Zen Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,963,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,234 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in DMC Global by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,019,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 709,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 667,429 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 461,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.