Wall Street Zen Downgrades Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) to Buy

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Health In Tech Stock Performance
Health In Tech stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Health In Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.59.
Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.
Institutional Trading of Health In Tech
Health In Tech Company Profile
Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.
