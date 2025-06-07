Wall Street Zen Downgrades Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) to Buy

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Health In Tech Stock Performance

Health In Tech stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Health In Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Health In Tech

Health In Tech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

