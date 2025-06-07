Wall Street Zen Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to “Buy”

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.37.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,296 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $2,938,399.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,112,804.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,030 shares of company stock valued at $52,907,806. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $597,443,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

