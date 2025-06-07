Wall Street Zen Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Buy

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Generac by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

