Wall Street Zen Upgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Buy

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,370.88. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 811,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

