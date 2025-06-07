Wall Street Zen Upgrades Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Strong-Buy

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.60 on Friday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hugo Sarrazin acquired 22,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $156,822.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,777.80. This represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,321. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,580 shares of company stock valued at $330,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Udemy by 1,814.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 2,538,728 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,985.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,663,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,119,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

