Wall Street Zen Upgrades Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.8%

VNOM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

