Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 1.4%

Waters stock opened at $351.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.90. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

