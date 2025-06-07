Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,348 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 473.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1%

QSR stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.