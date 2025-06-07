Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,638,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in KB Home by 4,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in KB Home by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 389,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $19,526,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

