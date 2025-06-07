Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 276 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $309.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.71 and its 200 day moving average is $319.17. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

