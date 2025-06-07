Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 349 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,704,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $194.37 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.13.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.