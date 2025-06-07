Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

