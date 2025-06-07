Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,070 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.