Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 408.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.39 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

