Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QuidelOrtho worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,846 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.10.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.