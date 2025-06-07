Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after acquiring an additional 127,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 355,951 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

