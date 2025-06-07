Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

