Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,753,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

