Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $511.11 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.90 and a 200 day moving average of $419.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

