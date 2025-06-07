Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 617,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 311,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $107.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

