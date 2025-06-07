Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,581,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,052.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 774,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.