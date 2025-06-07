Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.3%
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
