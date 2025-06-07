Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,735 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

