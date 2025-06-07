Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,026 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,943,219. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $245.45 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

