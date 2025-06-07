Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,852 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,019,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.93 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

