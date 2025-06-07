Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 46,021 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 1.8%

WU stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

