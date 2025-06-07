Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 8,001 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.27% of Altimmune worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

