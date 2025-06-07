Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 97,409 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.21% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 813,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,823,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKBA. Wall Street Zen raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

AKBA opened at $3.97 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,206.42. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

