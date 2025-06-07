Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 114,300 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

