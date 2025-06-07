Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,933,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM opened at $111.40 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

