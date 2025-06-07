Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,951 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Absci were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Absci by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 444,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Absci by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 899,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Absci by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Absci by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Absci by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Absci Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Absci stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $386.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Absci Profile

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.