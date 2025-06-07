Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,552 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNTH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

DNTH opened at $18.85 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

