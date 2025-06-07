Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,900 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $175.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

