Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $20.90 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,606.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 511,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,932.40. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.