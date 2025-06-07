Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

RYTM opened at $68.11 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,082,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,593.80. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,229.26. This represents a 51.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

