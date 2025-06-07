Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.28% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

ESPR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.