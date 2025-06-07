Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,055,219.95. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 142,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

