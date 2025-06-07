Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Tyra Biosciences worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 111,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

TYRA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

