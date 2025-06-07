Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.52% of MacroGenics worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of MGNX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.