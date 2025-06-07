Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,637.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.40. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $173,786.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,969.01. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,353. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.